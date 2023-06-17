Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
