Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 170,260 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

