China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 617,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,579. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

