Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

