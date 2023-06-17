Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average is $206.40. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

