CIBC Cuts Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

