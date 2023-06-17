Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 168,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68. Cimpress has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

