Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). 4,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Circassia Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £142.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.31.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

