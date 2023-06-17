CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 983,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,551. The company has a market cap of $972.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

