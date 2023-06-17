CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2673 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CITIC Stock Performance

CITIC stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

