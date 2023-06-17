Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.82 and traded as high as C$13.44. Clarke shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Clarke Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The stock has a market cap of C$186.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Clarke

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$289,363.88. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $978,016. Corporate insiders own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

