Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLIN stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Read More

