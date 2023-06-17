CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday.

CMCX opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.91. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 156.02 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($380.63). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($380.63). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($373.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $90,172. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

