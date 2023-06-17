CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

CMOC Group Limited (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 13,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 51,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

About CMOC Group

(Get Rating)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.