Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 23,744,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,834. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $332.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

