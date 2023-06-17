Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

