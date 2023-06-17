Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 14,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.