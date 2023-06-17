Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.8 %

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

COLB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,758. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

