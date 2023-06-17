CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 6.4% Higher

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 1,734,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,948,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,654.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.