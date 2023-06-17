Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.72. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 718,799 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $865.48 million for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,266,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

