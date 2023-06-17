Comparing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Colombier Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $135.18 million 0.79 -$680,000.00 $0.37 20.49 Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Colombier Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 3.79% 115.59% 14.92% Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Colombier Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Summary

SurgePays beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

