Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires 358 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

