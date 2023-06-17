Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 120,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

