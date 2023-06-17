Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

