Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,471 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,304,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.