Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.9% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.