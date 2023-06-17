Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $204,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

