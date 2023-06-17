Compass Financial Group INC SD Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $76.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

