Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 875 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

