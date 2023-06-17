Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd increased its position in Comstock Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,512 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

