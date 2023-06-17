Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) COO Maria Hedden Buys 2,233 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) COO Maria Hedden purchased 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $19,985.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,860.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $8.41 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 129,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

