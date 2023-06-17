Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $41.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.