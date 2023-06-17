Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $41.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,112,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

