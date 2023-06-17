Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,227 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

