Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $537.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

