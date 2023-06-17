Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morningstar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $206.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,082,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $700,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,082,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,085 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

