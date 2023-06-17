Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 25,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

