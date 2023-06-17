Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $75.32 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $75,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.