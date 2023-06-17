Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,697 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.71 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

