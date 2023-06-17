Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,316 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $11,871,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,416.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 107,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

CLX stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.83. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.61 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

