Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Weyerhaeuser worth $89,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

WY stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

