Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 15,105 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $64,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.