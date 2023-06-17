Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

