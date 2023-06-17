Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFLT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

