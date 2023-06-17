Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 1,789,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,328. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

