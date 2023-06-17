ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

