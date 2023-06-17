Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.52. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Ore by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Contango Ore by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

