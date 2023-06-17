Contrasting CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and The Competition

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 361 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.88 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $118.70 million -$16.61 million 53.55

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 343 1588 4305 45 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 77.99%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,676.48% -413.12% -21.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

