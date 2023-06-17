Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

