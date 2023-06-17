Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

