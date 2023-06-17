Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 28,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $458.78. 1,015,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,740. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $464.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

