Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.21. 1,883,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.